(FILE) Congo's Health minister Oly Ilunga (C) speaks with other workers during the launch of an experimental Ebola vaccine in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 21, 2018 (issued May 22, 2018). EPA-EFE/STR

(FILE) A worker from the World Health Organization (WHO) administers an Ebola vaccination during the launch of an experimental vaccine in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 21, 2018 (issued May 22, 2018). EPA-EFE/STR

The number of deaths from a new outbreak of the Ebola virus in the northwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo has climbed to seven, according to the latest health ministry figures released late at night on Monday.

The report, which features the most recent data from Aug. 5, indicate that another 27 deaths were suspected to have been caused by Ebola, although they have yet to be confirmed.