Tlahuililpan's neighbors take part in the funeral of some of the victims of the explosion of a Pemex pipeline, in Mexico, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MLA

The death toll from the explosion of a gasoline pipeline in Tlahuelilpan, Mexico’s central Hidalgo state, has increased to 85, official sources reported on Sunday.

It is believed that Friday’s massive blast occurred after a state-owned Pemex pipeline was ruptured by suspected thieves in Tlahuelilpan and as scores of people gathered to collect fuel.