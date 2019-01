Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

The death toll from a pipeline explosion in central Mexico caused by an illegal tap has risen to 95 in recent hours, officials said Wednesday.

"The 93 dead I mentioned yesterday (Tuesday) plus two more make 95 dead," Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer said.