A view of a picture taken with a drone that shows the area where the clandestine outlet in a Pemex pipeline was located after it exploded past Friday, in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo, Mexico, 21 January 2019. EPA-EFE/MLA

Forensic experts register the area after the explosion of a clandestine outlet in a Pemex pipeline, in Tlahuililpan, Hidalgo, Mexico, 19 January 2019. EPA- EFE/ Jorge Dan Lopez

Forensic experts register the bodies of burnt bodies after the explosion of a clandestine outlet in a Pemex pipeline, in Tlahuililpan, Hidalgo, Mexico, 19 January 2019. The explosion of a clandestine outlet in a Pemex pipeline killed 67 and wounded 75 in one of the worst tragedies in decades. EPA-EFE/ Jorge Dan Lopez

The death toll from a pipeline explosion in central Mexico caused by an illegal tap has reached 100, officials said Thursday.

Four of the people hospitalized following the blast died overnight, the IMSS public health service said.