Hundreds of people participate in a mass in memory of the deceased in the gasoline pipeline explosion, in the town of Tlahuelilpan, in the state of Hidalgo, Mexico, 30 January 2019. Death toll from Mexico pipeline explosion increase to 119 EPA-EFE/ Blanca Gutiérrez

The number of fatalities from an explosion caused by an illegal tap of a fuel pipeline in the central state of Hidalgo has climbed to 119, the Mexican government said Thursday.

The most recent death occurred late Wednesday at Magdalena de las Salinas Trauma Hospital in Mexico City, the IMSS health service said.