A handout photo made available by the US Customs and Border Protection showing damages to homes and businesses after Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach, Florida, United States, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/James E. Wyatt/US Customs and Border Protection

US authorities on Friday confirmed five deaths caused by Hurricane Michael in Virginia, increasing the total number of fatalities from the storm to 11.

"Virginia storm updates as of 7 a.m today. 5 confirmed Michael-related fatalities. 520,000 without power. 1,200 closed roads. 5 suspected tornadoes," the Virginia Department of Emergency Management said on Twitter.