Firefighters and volunteers cut collapsed trees, following the rupture of a dam of a dam of the mining giant Val, in Brumadinho, Brazil, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Yuri Edmundo

Firefighters work in the search and rescue of victims after the burst of a dam of the mining company Vale, in Brumandinho, Brazil, 30 January 2019, as over 300 rescuers resumed the search of victims. EPA-EFE/FILE/Yuri Edmundo

A composite image made from handout photos made available by NASA's Earth Obsewrvatory shows satellite images of the Feijao mine before (top, 14 January 2019) and after (bottom, 30 January 2019) the dam burst near Brumadinho, Brazil (issued 03 February 2019). At least 142 people are confirmed dead, and hundreds missing following a tailings dam burst at the Corrego do Feijao mine in southeastern Brazil owned by Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer. The dam in Brumadinho near Belo Horizonte broke on 25 January at around mid-day, unleashing a river of sludge that destroyed some nearby houses. EPA-EFE/FILE/NASA EARTH OBSERVATORY / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A view on pits to bury the victims of Vale's dam accident, at the Parque das Rosas cemetery in Brumadinho, Brazil, 29 January 2019. The dam in Brumadinho near Belo Horizonte broke on 25 January at around mid-day, unleashing a river of sludge that destroyed some nearby houses. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTONIO LACERDA

People participate in a vigil in tribute to the dead and missing victims of the tragedy of Vale's dam accident, in Brumadinho, Brazil, 29 January 2019. The dam in Brumadinho near Belo Horizonte broke on 25 January at around midday, unleashing a river of sludge that destroyed some nearby houses. EPA-EFE/FILE/Lucas Landau

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb 5 (efe-epa) - The number of deaths due to the collapse of an iron mine dam on Jan. 25 in the Brazilian city of Brumadinho has risen to 142 on Tuesday and the number of missing persons has dropped to 194, according to the latest Civil Defense report.

Search work in the area resumed in the early hours of Tuesday with the participation of some 400 men, including firefighters, army soldiers and volunteers.