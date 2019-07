Cows wade through flood waters to take shelter in a safe place in the flood affected Morigaon district of Assam, India, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A man waits for a boat to shift his family to a safe place in the flood affected Morigaon district of Assam, India, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Villagers on their way to their marooned village in a country boat in the flood affected Morigaon district of Assam, India, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Pigeons take shelter on the roof a submerged house in the flood affected Morigaon district of Assam, India, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

The death toll from the monsoon floods and landslides in Nepal and northeastern India has increased to 59, while the number of affected people stands at around 2.6 million, officials said Sunday.

In Nepal, a total of 55 people died, while 30 others are listed as missing and 33 were injured by the torrential rains that have lashed many cities across Nepal since last Thursday, flooding homes in the southern Tarai plains and causing landslides in the hilly region of the Himalayan nation.