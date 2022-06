Handout picture made available by the Brazilian Presidency shows Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro upon his arrival in the city of Recife, capital of the state of Pernambuco, Brazil, 30 May 2022. EFE/ Anderson Riedel EDITORIAL USE ONLY AVAILABLE ONLY TO ILLUSTRATE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Brazil that shows an aerial view of the city of Recife affected by heavy rains, 30 May 2022. EFE/Clauber Cleber Caetano/Presidency of Brazil/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES/ ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT )

Army soldiers prevent a person from trying to remove the body of a relative who was buried in the area of ??a landslide caused by heavy rains today, in the Jardim Monteverde neighborhood of the city of Jaboatao dos Guararapes, Brazil 29 May 2022. EFE/Genival Paparazzi

The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco has risen to 127, officials said on Thursday.

The Pernambuco Civil Defense said rescuers continued to search for a missing person after flooding and landslides last week left a trail of death and destruction in the affected areas. EFE