Death toll from serial blasts in Kabul increases to 2, 24 wounded

Kabul, Jun 2 (efe-epa)he death toll from a series of consecutive explosions in the Afghan capital city of Kabul has increased to two, officials said Sunday.

Health Ministry spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar told EFE that 24 other people were injured, including a cameraman from the European Pressphoto Agency (EPA).