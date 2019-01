Forensic experts gather information in the area of the bar restaurant "Las Virginias." Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo. Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lourdes Cruz

The death toll from a shooting at a bar in the Mexican Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen has risen to seven, state prosecutors said Monday.

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene and a seventh person died at a hospital, the Quintana Roo Attorney General's Office said.