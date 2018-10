A general view of the Tsunami devastation on Talise beach, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesia Military personnel clean up the tsunami debis from Talise beach, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A resident stands near the ruins of a house at Petobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The death toll from the 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami that hit Sulawesi island on Sep. 28 has risen to 2,045, Indonesian authorities said on Wednesday, a day before the deadline set for concluding the search and rescue operations.

Nearly 5,000 people are estimated to be missing.