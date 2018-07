Members of the emergency services carry victims at the site of a train accident in Tekirdag, Turkey, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MEHMET YIRUN

A man raises his hand to be rescued, during a train accident in Tekirdag, Turkey, Jul. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MEHMET YIRUN

The death toll from a train derailment in northwestern Turkey has risen to 24, according to the country's deputy prime minister on Monday.

Cited by state news agency Anadolu, Recep Akdagon said that 194 of the 368 people who were on board the passenger train traveling from the province of Edirne to Istanbul on Sunday remained hospitalized, while the rest had been discharged.