Family members react at a large landslide site in the Yoshino district of Atsuma, an area that was hit by a powerful earthquake, in Hokkaido, Japan, Sep. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Rescue teams continue working at large landslide site in the Yoshino district of Atsuma, an area that was hit by a powerful earthquake, in Hokkaido, Japan, Sep. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force's rescue dog searches for missing people at a house destroyed by a large landslide caused by a powerful earthquake in Atsuma, Hokkaido, Japan, Sep. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Death toll in the 6.7-magnitude earthquake, that struck the Hokkaido island in the north last week, has climbed to 44, Japanese authorities said Monday.

Rescue teams on Monday recovered the dead body of a 77-year-old man, the last person missing, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a press conference.