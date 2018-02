Civilians use their mobile-phone as a flash-light while they and civil defense volunteers look for the remains of missing people stuck under the rubble for more than five hours, after a bombing by forces loyal to Syrian goverment, in Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

Civilians use their mobile-phone as a flash-light while they and civil defense volunteers look for the remains of missing people stuck under the rubble for more than five hours, after a bombing by forces loyal to Syrian goverment, in Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

A backhoe loader of the Syria Civil Defense clears rubble during search for 11 people who are still missing in a collapsed building after bombing in Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

White Helmets volunteers of Syria Civil Defense make an opening in a wall to access a destroyed building which trapped several families after bombing in Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Syria Civil Defense rescuers look through rubble during search for 11 people who are still missing in a collapsed building after bombing in Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

The death toll resulting from airstrikes carried out against rebel-held areas near the Syrian capital Damascus has risen to at least 80, including 19 children and 20 women, a war monitoring group reported on Wednesday.

Blaming the government forces for Tuesday's attacks on Eastern Ghouta, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 160 people were also injured.