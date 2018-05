Relatives of Kamrul Islam, who was allegedly killed in an anti-drug operation in Bangladesh, receive his coffin form the Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital morgue in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

The number of people killed in a recently-launched anti-drug operation in Bangladesh has climbed to 77 in less than two weeks, after the death of another nine suspected drug-traffickers were reported in the last few hours, officials said Sunday.

A suspected trafficker, who the police believed to be a supplier of the drug, yaba, was killed in a gunfight with the Rapid Action Battalion in the southeastern district of Cox's Bazar, RAB commander of the area, Ruhul Amin, told EFE.