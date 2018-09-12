Afghan authorities on Wednesday raised the death toll in a suicide bomb attack on protesters calling for the dismissal of a police commander in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar to 68 and the number of wounded to 165.
"These are the final figures and the number of casualties increased after we collected the data from all hospitals in Jalalabad city and hospitals in districts particularly in areas near to the site of the blasts," the provincial governor's spokesperson, Attaullah Khogyanai, told EFE.