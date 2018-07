Supporters of political party Awami National Party carry the body of their leader Haroon Bilour after he was killed in a suicide bomb attack, during an election campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jul 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BILAWAL ARBAB

A supporter of political party Awami National Party, receives medical treatment after he was injured in a suicide bomb attack that targeted ANP leader Haroon Bilour during an election campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jul 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BILAWAL ARBAB

The death toll in a suicide attack on an election rally in northeastern Pakistan reached 20 on Wednesday, a police official told EFE.

The suicide bombing on the Awami National Party (ANP) rally in Peshawar was the first attack with fatalities in the campaign for general elections on Jul. 25, in which some 105 million people are eligible to vote.