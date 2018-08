At least 30 people were killed on Friday and another 50 wounded in a suicide attack carried out by two burqa-clad insurgents at a mosque of the Shiite Hazara minority in Afghanistan.

The attack occurred at 1.30 pm local time (9.00 GMT), when two insurgents detonated the explosives they were carrying in front of a mosque during the hour of prayer in Gardez, the capital of the eastern Paktia province.