Police inspect the site of a Feb. 10, 2018, explosion that killed 6 people and injured 28 at a street market in Oruro, Bolivia, on Feb. 11, 2018. Preliminary indications are that a gas cylinder exploded at a streetside eatery. EFE-EPA/ Martin Alipaz

Luisa Calderon survived the gas explosion at a street market in Oruro, Bolivia, which killed eight people and injured 40, 32 of whom are hospitalized, some in "very serious" condition. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

The death toll in a gas explosion in the western Bolivian city of Oruro rose to eight on Sunday, and 34 people remain hospitalized with injuries, authorities said.

The head of the Provincial Health Service in Oruro, Jesus Ignacio, told EFE that eight people had died in the blast and 23 of the injured are in hospitals there, while nine others were transported to hospitals in La Paz.