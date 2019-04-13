Death toll in Brazil building collapses climbs to 5

A woman cries tears of relief on April 12, 2019, after learning that her sister was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Rio de Janeiro. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Firefighters search for victims after a pair of residential buildings collapsed on April 12, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

An injured person is taken by helicopter to a hospital after the collapse of two residential buildings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Relatives of victims and local residents mourn the deaths of at least two people following the collapse of two residential buildings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

An injured person is rescued after the collapse of two residential buildings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda