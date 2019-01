People gather in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Thursday, Jan. 31, to protest against miner Vale, owner of the facility where a tailings dam collapsed last week, leading to 110 deaths. EFE-EPA/Yuri Edmundo.

Protesters gathered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Thursday, Jan. 31, hold up the names of some of the 110 people killed when a mining dam collapsed. EFE-EPA/Yuri Edmundo.

The number of confirmed fatalities following last week's failure of a mine tailings dam in the southeastern Brazilian town of Brumadinho reached 110 on Thursday, the Minas Gerais state fire department said Thursday.

Seven days after the catastrophe, the search operation is entering "a somewhat more difficult phase," the department spokesman, Lt. Pedro Aihara, told a press conference.