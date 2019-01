Sao Paulo police are seen on Jan. 29, 2019, while raiding the home of two engineers who worked for an outsourcing company contracted by Vale and seize documents, cell phones and computers, which seem to indicate the perpetration of document tampering, environmental crimes and homicides. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Sao Paulo police are seen on Jan. 29, 2019, while raiding the home of two engineers who worked for an outsourcing company contracted by Vale and seize documents, cell phones and computers, which seem to indicate the perpetration of document tampering, environmental crimes and homicides. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Sao Paulo police are seen on Jan. 29, 2019, while raiding the home of two engineers who worked for an outsourcing company contracted by Vale and seize documents, cell phones and computers, which seem to indicate the perpetration of document tampering, environmental crimes and homicides. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Workers dig graves in the cemetery in Brumadinho, Brazil on Jan. 29, 2019. The graves are being dug for some of the people killed when a tailings dam failed burying a portion of the town in mine waste and sludge. Eighty-four people are known to have died and more than 270 are still missing. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Lacerda

Nineteen more bodies were found Tuesday amid the sludge of mine waste, mud and water that buried homes and vehicles in the southeastern Brazilian town of Brumadinho when a tailings dam failed, raising the death toll from the tragedy to 84, authorities said.

The list of the number of people missing in the disaster was pared from 279 to 276.