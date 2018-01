Firefighters work on rescue and recovery tasks during intense rain in Montecito, California, where flooding and landslides have killed at least 20 people, as of Jan. 14, 2018. EFE/ Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County

The death toll in the flooding and landslide that last week hit Montecito, California - northwest of Los Angeles - rose to 20 on Sunday, with four people remaining missing, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County authorities reported the finding of another body on Saturday afternoon, saying that they will continue with their search for the missing after the devastation brought by a sudden heavy rainstorm last Tuesday.