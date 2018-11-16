Burned through trees in the Paradise area after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The nearby communities of Pulga, Paradise and Concow, have been ordered to evacuate the area. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

One week after the two massive fires, which are still burning in northern and southern California, 66 corpses have been found and the number of missing persons doubled to 631 on Thursday evening, while firefighters have managed to gain some ground on the flames in the last few hours.

Butte County, in the northern part of the state, where the "Camp Fire" burns, accounts for 63 deaths - seven new on Thursday - making it the deadliest in California history, updated the list of missing persons to 631 in the evening.