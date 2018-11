A burned out vehicle sits in the driveway of a Paradise home as the Camp Fire continues to burn through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The nearby communities of Pulga, Paradise and Concow, have been ordered to evacuate the area. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER DASILVA

Burned through trees in the Concow area after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The nearby communities of Pulga, Paradise and Concow, have been ordered to evacuate the area. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER DASILVA

Charred and ashed trees in the Magalia area after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The nearby communities of Pulga, Paradise and Concow, have been ordered to evacuate the area. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER DASILVA

A singed US flag blows in the wind at a burned down Magalia home after the Camp Fire burned through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The nearby communities of Pulga, Paradise and Concow, have been ordered to evacuate the area. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER DASILVA

The discovery of eight more bodies on Wednesday, victims of the massive wildfire that has been burning for a week now in northern California, brings to at least 59 the number of people killed by flames in that state, according to local authorities.

In statements to the media, the Butte County Sheriff, Kory Honea, said that the eight new victims have raised the death toll from the Camp Fire, the deadliest in the state's history, to 56, while the other three deaths occurred in southern California.