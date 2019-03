A view of the site of an explosion at a chemical industrial park in Xiangshui county, Jiangsu province, China, Mar 21. 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

An injured person is helped by rescuers near the site of an explosion at a chemical industrial park in Xiangshui county, in east China's Jiangsu province, Mar 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion at a chemical industrial park in Xiangshui county, Jiangsu province, China, Mar 21. 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

The death toll from an explosion at a chemical plant in China’s eastern Jiangsu province has climbed to 64, while 28 people remain missing, official news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The authorities in the city of Yancheng, where Thursday's accident occurred, said that rescue teams were working round the clock to try and find those still missing. One survivor was rescued on Saturday morning.