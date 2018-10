Military forces block the road to the site of attack at a vocational school in Kerch in Crimea, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KERCH.FM

Rescuers and investigators work at a vocational school in Kerch in Crimea, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KERCH.FM

Military and police near the site of an alleged attack at a vocational school in Kerch in Crimea, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KERCH.FM

A student shooter opened fire at a technical college in the Crimean city of Kerch on Wednesday, killing 19 people and wounding more than 40 others before taking his own life, Russia's investigative committee said.

The incident occurred shortly before midday at the Polytechnical Institute in Kerch, one of the city's most prestigious educational institutions.