Emergency teams at work after an explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana on 6 May 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel (C in dark shirt) arrives at the scene after an explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana on 6 May 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A view of the damage following an explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana on 6 May 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A view of the damage following an explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana on 6 May 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Emergency teams at work following an explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana on 6 May 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Death toll in Cuban hotel blast climbs to 18

Death toll in Cuban hotel blast climbs to 18

The death toll from an explosion at Havana's Hotel Saratoga stands at 18, the Cuban government said Friday evening.

The fatalities include a child and a pregnant woman, President Miguel Diaz-Canel's office said on Twitter.