An abandoned car from fleeing residents of Paradise in the Pentz road area as the Camp Fire continues to burn through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 10 November 2018 (issued 11 November 2018). The nearby communities of Pulga, Paradise and Concow, have been ordered to evacuate the area. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

The home of German entertainer Thomas Gottschalk lies in ruins after being destroyed by the Woosley Fire in Malibu, California, USA, 12 November 2018. Fires across California fueled by very dry conditions and warm strong Santa Ana winds have destroyed hundreds of homes, caused dozens of fatalities and scorched over 300,000 acres. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Firefighters work to extinguish a flare-up of the Woolsey Fire on a hillside in West Hills, California, USA, 11 November 2018. The Southern California wildfire started on 08 November. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A helicopter drops water on brush burning near Pepperdine University as the Woosley Fire continues to burn in Malibu, California, USA, 12 November 2018. Fires across California fueled by very dry conditions and warm strong Santa Ana winds have destroyed hundreds of homes, caused dozens of fatalities and scorched over 300,000 acres. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A burned out vehicle sits in the front yard of a Paradise home in the Pentz road area as the Camp Fire continues to burn through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, 10 November 2018 (issued 11 November 2018). The nearby communities of Pulga, Paradise and Concow, have been ordered to evacuate the area. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

Thirteen more bodies were recovered Monday in the area affected by the devastating fire raging since last week in northern California, raising the death toll to 42 and making it the deadliest wild blaze in the state's history, local authorities reported.

In statements to the media, the Butte County Sheriff, Kory Honea, said 10 bodies were found in the city of Paradise, which had 26,000 inhabitants and was completely engulfed by the flames. The other three were found in the small town of Concow.