The death toll in the explosion at a plastics factory in the Dominican capital was raised to five on Thursday, when search teams located another body in the rubble of the building.

Wednesday's blast at the Polyplas factory in the Villas Agricolas district of Santo Domingo also injured more than 70 people, five of whom are in critical condition.