Russian rescue workers clean debris after a gas explosion in an apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY HANDOUT

Six more bodies have been pulled from the rubble after an explosion at a block of flats in southern Russia, bringing the death toll to 14, local authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The Russian ministry of emergencies said the bodies, including a child, had been recovered from a section of the partially collapsed building in the city of Magnitogorsk.