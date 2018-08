A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian prime minister Narendra Modi conducting an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Kerala, India, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The death toll in floods and heavy rains that have been lashing the southern Indian state of Kerala over the last 11 days has climbed to 190, officials said Sunday.

"Around 190 people have died (between Aug.8-18) while more than 600,000 people have been rescued and brought to relief camps," a spokesperson of the department of information of the Kerala government, Pratheesh D. Mony, told EFE.