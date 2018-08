People use a boat to rescue an elderly man in the flooded water in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The number of people killed due to heavy rains and floods in the southern Indian state of Kerala since May 29 has climbed to 370, with 230 of those dying in the past 12 days, officials said Monday.

A spokesperson of the Department of Information of the Kerala government, Pratheesh D. Mony, confirmed the death toll and said 724,649 people have taken shelter in 5,645 relief camps set up by the government in the region.