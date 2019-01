Forensic experts examine the area after an explosion at an illegal tap on Mexican oil company Pemex's pipeline in Tlahuilipan, state of Hidalgo, Mexico, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/MLA

Forensic experts examine the area after an explosion at an illegal tap on Mexican oil company Pemex's pipeline in Tlahuilipan, state of Hidalgo, Mexico, 19 January 2019. EPA-EFE/MLA

The number of deaths in the explosion during the theft of gasoline from an fuel pipeline in Tlahuelilpan, in the Mexican state of Hidalgo, increased late Saturday from 67 to 73 people after new bodies were found at the scene of the accident and some injured died in hospitals.

"On Saturday, Jan. 19 at 17.00 hours (23.00 GMT). The count is now 73 people dead," the governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad, said at a press conference held at the National Palace in Mexico City.