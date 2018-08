The crucifix on the altar at the Fiera di Genova exhibition centre prior to the State funeral for the victims of the Genoa highway-bridge-collapse disaster, in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

People gather outside the Fair of Genoa to attend State funerals of the victims of Morandi highway bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Players of the Campi Corniglianese soccer team mourn near the coffin of their teammate, 22 year-old Marius Djerri, one of the victims of the Genoa highway-bridge-collapse disaster, prior to the State funeral at the Fiera di Genova exhibition center, in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

People pay their respects as victims of the Morandi bridge disaster lie in coffins at the Fiera di Genova exhibition centre prior to the State funeral, in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

The death toll in a bridge collapse in the Italian city of Genoa climbed to 41 even as preparations were underway for a state funeral for all the victims on Saturday.

The death toll was raised after rescuers found a vehicle with the bodies of another three people, a couple and their 9-year-old child, from the rubble.