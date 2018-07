A volunteer with his motorbike tries to reach a wildfire raging in Verori, near Loutraki city, Peloponnese, southern Greece, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/VASSILIS PSOMAS

A firefighting helicopter and firemen try to extinguish a wildfire raging in Verori, near Loutraki city, Peloponnese, southern Greece, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/VASSILIS PSOMAS

Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a wildfire raging in Verori, near Loutraki city, Peloponnese, southern Greece, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/VASSILIS PSOMAS

Rescue teams, including firefighters, continued to search for an unknown number of missing people on Wednesday after devastating wildfires in Greece reportedly killed at least 74 people in the northeastern coastal area of Athens.

Seventy-one out of a total 187 injured people are still in hospital, out of whom 10 are in a critical condition.