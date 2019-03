Residents carry their belongings after the flash flood hit the area in Sentani, near Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANS

A car is stuck in the mud after it was washed away by the flash flood in Sentani, near Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANS

Residents stand next to a helicopter of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) after the flash flood hit the area in Sentani, near Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANS

Indonesian authorities Monday raised the death toll to 79 and the number of missing to 43 due to heavy flooding in the province of Papua where search and rescue work are underway.

The secretary of the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) in Papua, Wisnu Aditya, said that 79 people were injured, including 38 critically, in the Sentani District, where more than 4,700 were displaced, following seven hours of heavy downpour that led to severe flooding.