The number of people killed in the collapse of an illegal gold mine on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi last week has climbed to 16, authorities said Wednesday, as the search for more victims and possible survivors continued.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said that there could be anywhere between 30 to 100 people buried under the debris following the collapse of the mine, which is located in the mountainous Bolaang Mongondow area in northern Sulawesi.