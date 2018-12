A resident carries usable belongings in the ruins of their houses in Labuan, Banten, Indonesia, Dec.27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZULKIFLI

An elderly woman is carried by Indonesian rescuers from a ferry at as she is evacuated from Sebesi Island following the tsunami that hit Sunda Strait, at a port in Bakauheni, Lampung province, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MUHAMMAD FAJRI

Indonesian authorities on Monday raised the death toll to 437 in the devastating tsunami that hit the Sunda Strait coasts on Dec.22.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) said 16 people were still missing following the disaster in the Sundra Strait that separates the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra.