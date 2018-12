A resident walks among debris in devastated area after a tsunami hit Sunda Strait in Sumur, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ADI WEDA

Local residents walk among debris in devastated area after a tsunami hit Sunda Strait in Sumur, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Al resident walks among debris in a devastated area after a tsunami hit Sunda Strait in Sumur, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Local residents walk among debris in a devastated area after a tsunami hit Sunda Strait in Sumur, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

A woman sits on the ruins of her house after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait, in Paniis Village, Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZULKIFLI

Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 430, nearly 22,000 displaced

Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 430, nearly 22,000 displaced

Indonesian authorities on Wednesday raised the death toll to 430 after a devastating tsunami hit the Sunda Strait coasts, leaving nearly 22,000 displaced.

Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho also raised the number of missing persons to 159 due to the disaster on Saturday night that has also left 1,495 injured.