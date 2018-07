An aerial view of the flood in Kurashiki city, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

A resident walks past a flooded town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

Elderly residents evacuate with their belongings to a makeshift evacuation center through a flood-devastated area in Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The death toll from the flooding in southern Japan has risen to 199, while rescue and search efforts continue for more than 20 missing, according to data released by the government Thursday.

Nearly 73,000 army, police and fire brigade personnel continue to look for the missing with the help of 83 helicopters and dozens of vessels, Japanese government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga said during a press conference.