The number of people killed in the attack on an Afghan government complex housing the Vice Ministry for Martyrs and the Disabled in Kabul climbed to 43 on Tuesday as the security forces cleared the building, room by room.

Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesperson Wahidullah Majroh confirmed the toll on his official group on the messaging app Viber and said that, although the victims have yet to be identified, most of them are civilian employees of the department.