Afghan mourners carry the body of one of the victims of a suicide attack at a Kabul voter registration center on April 23, 2018, in which at least 69 people were killed and 120 wounded. EFE-EPA/ Jawad Jalali

The death toll in the weekend suicide attack on a voter registration center in western Kabul was raised to 69 and the number of injured to 120 on Monday, a police source told EFE.

On Sunday, the official tally of victims in the attack had stood at 57 dead and 119 wounded.