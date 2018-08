A rescuer climbs over debris of a collapsed mosque after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

The death toll in the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the Indonesian island of Lombok over the weekend has climbed to 259, the country's authorities said Thursday.

National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho had also tweeted that following the quake, 1,033 people have been hospitalized, while 270,168 have been displaced.