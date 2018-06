Undated photo provided by the campaign team of Fernando Angeles Juarez, showing the mayoral candidate during a campaign event in the western Mexican town of Ocampo. EPA-EFE/Campaña del Candidato Fernando Angeles Juarez

A candidate for mayor of the western Mexican town of Ocampo was slain Thursday, bringing the number of office seekers, party officials, and other political activists slain nationwide ahead of the July 1 elections to more than 120.

Fernando Angeles Juarez was gunned down at his home less than 24 hours after another mayoral hopeful in the same state, Michoacan, was killed in Aguililla.