General view of the area where at least 19 people died in a fireworks explosion, in Tultepec, Mexico, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Civil Protection brigades and firemen are seen at the area where at least 19 people died in a fireworks explosion, in Tultepec, Mexico, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Firefighters and police were among the 19 people killed Thursday in a fireworks explosion and subsequent fire in the central Mexican city of Tultepec, the Mexico state government said.

The Mexico state emergency services agency confirmed via Twitter that the number of people killed in the explosion had risen to 19, adding that 40 people were injured, who were taken to several hospitals.