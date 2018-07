Firefighters douse the ashes after a series of fireworks explosions in Tultepec, Mexico, on Thursday, July 5. EFE-EPA/STR

A helicopter evacuates some of the wounded following a series of deadly fireworks explosions in Tultepec, Mexico, on Thursday, July 5. EFE-EPA/STR

A series of explosions Thursday at an unlicensed fireworks factory in the central Mexican city of Tultepec left 24 people dead and 49 wounded, the Mexico state government said.

Seventeen people were pronounced dead at the scene and seven others died at hospitals in the area, the state Attorney General's Office said in a statement.