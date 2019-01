A view of a picture taken with a drone that shows the area where the clandestine outlet in a Pemex pipeline was located after it exploded past Friday, in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo, Mexico, 21 January 2019. EPA- EFE FILE/MLA

The number of deaths from an explosion caused by an illegal tap of a fuel pipeline in the central state of Hidalgo has climbed to 118, the Mexican government said Wednesday.

The IMSS health service said in a statement that the latest fatality occurred Tuesday night at a hospital in Mexico City.