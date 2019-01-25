Mexican Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer announces at a press conference on Jan. 25, 2019, that the death toll from last Friday's pipeline explosion, which came as a result of fuel escaping from an illegal tap, has risen to 109. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer (r.) announces at the morning press conference of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (l.) on Jan. 25, 2019, that the death toll from last Friday's pipeline explosion, which came as a result of fuel escaping from an illegal tap, has risen to 109. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

The death toll from last Friday's pipeline explosion, which came as a result of fuel escaping from an illegal tap, has risen to 109, while the number of injured remains at 40, the Mexican government said this Friday.

Two more people passed away last night to increase the number of fatalities from the explosion that occurred a week ago, when hundreds of people were collecting fuel in oil drums and other containers from a hole that thieves had drilled in the duct in Tlahuelilpan municipality, Mexican Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer announced.